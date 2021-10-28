One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Purchases £4,000 in Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) insider Steve Gunning acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

LON OMIP traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.72 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,481. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. One Media iP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.95.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

