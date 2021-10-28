One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Purchases £4,000 in Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) insider Steve Gunning acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).
LON OMIP traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.72 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,481. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. One Media iP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.95.
One Media iP Group Company Profile
