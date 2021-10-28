One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,242.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $439.05 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,293.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,454.78.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

