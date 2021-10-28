One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,928.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,593.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.