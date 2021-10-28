One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,433,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

