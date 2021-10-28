One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

