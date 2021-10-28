One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,697 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

