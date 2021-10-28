One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

