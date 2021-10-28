One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.