One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.