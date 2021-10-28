One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 23,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Autodesk by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,716,000 after purchasing an additional 220,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,644,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $308.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

