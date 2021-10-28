Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 9,000 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of MEI Pharma worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe raised their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 2,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

