Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 68,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Neoleukin Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLTX remained flat at $$6.56 on Thursday. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

