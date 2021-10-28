Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

TXN opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.36. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

