Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Orange has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

