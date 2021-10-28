O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $590.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.88.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $650.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.91. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

