Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.