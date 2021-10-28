OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

