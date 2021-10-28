Oxygen Price Reaches $2.16 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00003538 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $136.15 million and approximately $735,300.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,992,971 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

