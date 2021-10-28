Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $16,457,469.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,964,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,911,211. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion and a PE ratio of -22.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

