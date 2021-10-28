Particl (PART) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $22.49 million and $9,798.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 110.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.43 or 0.00563743 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,668,063 coins and its circulating supply is 11,643,535 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

