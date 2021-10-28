Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 77.3% in October

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

PBHC stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

