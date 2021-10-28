Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

PATK stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.13. 254,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.