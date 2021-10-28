PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.20

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.28. PCCW shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,274 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4146 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

