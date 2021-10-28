PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

