PDT Partners LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,823.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,770,000 after buying an additional 131,637 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Roku by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.86. 30,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,778. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average is $361.99. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

