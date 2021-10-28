PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Progyny makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Progyny worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,852 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,092. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

