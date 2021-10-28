PDT Partners LLC Invests $5.69 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,751 shares of company stock valued at $35,498,255. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $176.99. 1,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

