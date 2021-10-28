PDT Partners LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. IQVIA comprises approximately 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of IQV traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,454. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

