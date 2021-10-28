PDT Partners LLC Takes $5.16 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. 4,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 682.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $103.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

