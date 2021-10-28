PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 150.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

