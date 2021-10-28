Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Pearson has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

