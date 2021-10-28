Peel Hunt Reiterates “C$0.60” Price Target for Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price objective on Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GSP opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Gensource Potash has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.12 million and a PE ratio of -68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

