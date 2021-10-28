Peel Hunt Reiterates “C$0.60” Price Target for Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price objective on Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GSP opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Gensource Potash has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.12 million and a PE ratio of -68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.
About Gensource Potash
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.