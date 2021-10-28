Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $140.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,034. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.06 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

