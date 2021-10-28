Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.57

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.57 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.15 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,248,604 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.57. The stock has a market cap of £257.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

