Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,638. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

