Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $615.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

