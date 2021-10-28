Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $739.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

