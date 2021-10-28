Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $43.00 at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $922.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 40.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

