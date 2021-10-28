Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 296.9% from the September 30th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

