Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €145.20 ($170.82).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

ETR:PFV opened at €215.00 ($252.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €169.33. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 52 week high of €218.50 ($257.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.