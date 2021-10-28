Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 467,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $242.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

