PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,732,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,206,289 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PG&E were worth $261,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,580,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 287,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

