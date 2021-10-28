Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 4,465 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $621.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
