Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 4,465 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $621.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.57.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

