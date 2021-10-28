PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. PHI Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

