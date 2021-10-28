Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

