Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

