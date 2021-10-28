Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Down 3.9%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

