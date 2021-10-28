Piper Sandler Comments on 1st Source Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SRCE stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 66.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

