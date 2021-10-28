Piper Sandler Comments on Capital Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

CBNK opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

