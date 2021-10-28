Piper Sandler Comments on Tapestry, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TPR opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

